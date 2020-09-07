At least 37 Clicks stores affected, seven damaged, by EFF protesters

Seven Clicks stores have been damaged after the controversy surrounding a hair advert which depicted a black woman's hair as dry and damaged, while a white woman's was labelled as dull and flat, then normal and fine.

This comes as the EFF is leading a protest aimed at shutting Clicks stores countrywide because of the advert, which was deemed demeaning to black hair, was published on its website.

Party leader Julius Malema was outside Clicks at the Mall of the North, Polokwane.

“The only way to make capitalists apologise and feel genuine remorse is for them to lose money. #ClicksMustFall,” the party stated.

Malema announced that the party intended to ensure that no Clicks stores opened this week.