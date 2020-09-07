A racist ad, the backlash and an apology - how Clicks got it horribly wrong

Health and beauty retailer Clicks says it will trade on Monday despite calls by the EFF to shut down its stores over a racist hair advert.

Here's a wrap of the controversy:

The advert and the backlash

The retailer trended on Twitter on Friday after it labelled black hair “dry” and “damaged” in an ad on its website, while blonde, straight hair was labelled “fine” and “flat.” Scores of South Africans were outraged by the advert and called out the retailer on social media for its discrimination and prejudice against black natural hair.

Some said the advert was put out on purpose to “stir racism” and “provoke” black people, while others said the retailer must sell natural hair care products at discounted prices to show solidarity with black women.