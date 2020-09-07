South Africa

A racist ad, the backlash and an apology - how Clicks got it horribly wrong

07 September 2020 - 09:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Clicks has come under fire from many South Africans over an offensive advert on its website. File Photo.
Clicks has come under fire from many South Africans over an offensive advert on its website. File Photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Charles Gallo

Health and beauty retailer Clicks says it will trade on Monday despite calls by the EFF to shut down its stores over a racist hair advert.

Here's a wrap of the controversy:

The advert and the backlash

The retailer trended on Twitter on Friday after it labelled black hair “dry” and “damaged”  in an ad on its website, while blonde, straight hair was labelled “fine” and “flat.” Scores of South Africans were outraged by the advert and called out the retailer on social media for its discrimination and prejudice against black natural hair.

Some said the advert was put out on purpose to “stir racism” and “provoke” black people, while others said the retailer must sell natural hair care products at discounted prices to show solidarity with black women.

The apology

Clicks issued an “unequivocal” apology, saying the images go against its values.

“We do not condone racism and are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website,” it said.

Shut down?

The EFF on Sunday condemned the advert and called on its “fighters” and “ground forces” to shut down all Clicks stores around the country on Monday. 

According to the statement, EFF leader Julius Malema will occupy the Mall of the North in Polokwane, Limpopo, deputy president Floyd Shivambu will be deployed to Sandton City  in Gauteng and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini will occupy Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Clicks will trade on Monday

The retailer issued another statement on Sunday, saying it will trade despite threats made by the EFF to shut down all its stores.

“Clicks provides a much needed health-care service to South Africans and stores will not be closed. Contingency plans have been put in place to ensure the safety of both customers and staff,” it said. 

TimesLIVE

Business as usual says Clicks as EFF threatens to shut down stores

Health and beauty retailer Clicks say they have put in place contingency plans to ensure the safety of staff and customers.
News
15 hours ago

EFF threatens to shut down Clicks stores after 'racist' advert

The EFF has threatened to shut down Clicks stores on Monday if the company does not do so itself.
News
19 hours ago

Clicks under fire over hair advert

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has added her voice to the outcry over an advertisement for hair products by the health and beauty retailer Clicks.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  2. At least 20 ANC Eastern Cape members to be asked to step aside as party cleans ... News
  3. A million South Africans expected to march against corruption South Africa
  4. Medical doctor arrested in KZN probe into fraudulent disability grants South Africa
  5. DA leaders face charges & investigations amid battle for control of the party News

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X