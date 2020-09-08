South Africa

No load-shedding until 4pm, back to stage 1 for evening: Eskom

08 September 2020 - 07:59 By TimesLIVE
Loadshedding is suspended between 8am and 4pm today.
Image: 123RF/Choneschones

Electricity utility Eskom says it has returned some generation units to the grid, resulting in a suspension of enforced power cuts during most of Tuesday's work hours.

“As some units have returned since last night, there will be no load-shedding between 8am-4pm,” said Eskom.

“However, please note that load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 4pm-10pm tonight.”

It added, “Eskom will continue to communicate any changes to the supply situation.”

