'You got caught up in a spaghetti': Jacob Zuma to ousted Eskom boss

Five years after leaving Eskom, after only five months as its chief executive, Tshediso Matona is still in the dark about the precise reason he was ousted.

But Matona, who settled with Eskom out of court in May 2015, is certain about one thing - then president Jacob Zuma told him he was "caught up in spaghetti".

Matona appeared at the state capture inquiry on Monday to give testimony about his controversial exit from Eskom.

He was appointed chief executive on October 1 2014 and suspended on March 11 2015.

He was never furnished with the reasons for his suspension.