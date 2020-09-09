New guidelines will stop politicians and officials 'feigning ignorance': AG

Government officials and politicians will no longer have the ability to feign ignorance about the measures that should have been taken to prevent financial mismanagement and corruption, after auditor-general Kimi Makwetu released specific guidelines on this on Wednesday.

Corruption and financial mismanagement is a major issue in SA, as has been most notably seen in the recent scandal surrounding procurement related to personal protective equipment (PPE) needed for SA’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as irregularities identified in the most significant financial relief measures.

Over the years there has also been little adherence to legislation that ensures government finances are soundly managed, while oversight has been sorely lacking.

Makwetu, who finishes his term later this year, has been at pains over the years to emphasise that a strong control environment and specific processes are the key to achieving objectives, addressing risks, ensuring compliance with legislation, and managing public-sector funds to the benefit of citizens.

On Wednesday, he launched six new guidelines on preventive controls to support oversight structures, accounting officers and authorities, and executive authorities to remedy governance lapses and weaknesses.