'Some items more than double, even five times the price': auditor-general on PPE scandal

The national and provincial departments of health and education have paid up to five times more than they should have for personal protective equipment (PPE) to fight the spread of the coronavirus, says auditor-general Kimi Makwetu.

Makwetu said in Pretoria on Wednesday that when buying PPE, the departments did not stick to prices prescribed by the National Treasury and in many cases paid more than five times the Treasury’s recommended prices.

After the outbreak commenced in March, the Treasury issued guidelines on maximum prices that government departments and companies should pay for goods such as masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, thermometers, medical waste bags, disposable plastic aprons and coveralls.

President Cyril Ramaphosa asked Makwetu and his office in April to audit the procurement processes followed by government departments and companies when buying goods, services and infrastructure to contain the pandemic.

This was in the wake of a public outcry about officials who dished out tenders for the supply of PPE to politically connected companies and the procurement of goods and services being tainted by corruption, fraud and inflated prices.