Mandla Mandela lays into Donald Trump as ‘madman in White House’

The ANC has condemned Trump, describing him as divisive and “a person who, himself, is not a model of competent leadership”.

Mandela said the world was once again witnessing the alleged machinations of global US imperialism at play.

“In the space of 23 years three US presidents [George] Bush Jnr, [Bill] Clinton and [Barack] Obama invaded nine Muslim countries, killing 11-million people.

“Now there is a madman in the White House who has defied all UN resolutions and unilaterally, illegally and unjustly declared Jerusalem as the capital of apartheid Israel and tried to hoodwink the world into supporting the hoax of the century to wipe Palestine from the map,” Mandela said.

He said the US had a self-serving agenda in the Middle East.