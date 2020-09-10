'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court

The mother of Nateniël Julies, who was allegedly fatally shot by police, pleaded with the Protea magistrate’s court on Thursday morning not to grant bail to the suspects standing trial in connection with the 16-year-old's death.

“I just want justice for Nateniël and please, judge, let bail not be given to them, please. Thank you for the community standing by me,” an emotional Bridget Harris said outside court, before being escorted home.

Harris spoke after the brief appearance of Sgt Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, Const Caylene Whiteboy and Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo. Ndyalvane and Whiteboy are charged with premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm in a public space and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Netshiongolo is charged with accessory to murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice, possession of prohibited ammunition and accessory after the fact.