South Africa

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court

10 September 2020 - 12:16 By Iavan Pijoos

The mother of Nateniël Julies, who was allegedly fatally shot by police, pleaded with the Protea magistrate’s court on Thursday morning not to grant bail to the suspects standing trial in connection with the 16-year-old's death.

“I just want justice for Nateniël and please, judge, let bail not be given to them, please. Thank you for the community standing by me,” an emotional Bridget Harris said outside court, before being escorted home.

Harris spoke after the brief appearance of Sgt Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, Const Caylene Whiteboy and Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo. Ndyalvane and Whiteboy are charged with premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm in a public space and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Netshiongolo is charged with accessory to murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice, possession of prohibited ammunition and accessory after the fact.

Police officials linked to the fatal shooting of Nateniël Julies, a 16-year-old who had Down syndrome, appear in the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto. They are Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Vorster Netshiongolo.
Ndyalvane had his entire face covered with a black winter jacket while Whiteboy wore the same green winter jacket with a fur hoodie from her previous court appearance. Netshiongolo also wore the same clothing from his last appearance — a white and black jacket, dark jeans and white and blue Adidas takkies.

Family members of Julies filled the front row of the court.

His mom and stepfather Clint both wore white #JusticeForNathaniel [sic] T-shirts.

During court proceedings, Harris wept softly and wiped her tears with a white tissue.

After magistrate David Mhango postponed the matter, community members were heard shouting: “turn state witness, girl [referring to Whiteboy]. Save yourself and turn state witness, we will protect you.”

The three, who are attached to the Crime Prevention Unit in Eldorado Park, will appear in the same court on September 22 for a formal bail application.

They were remanded in custody.

Julies, who had Down syndrome, was allegedly shot dead in Eldorado Park two weeks ago. He was buried on September 5.

