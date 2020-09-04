South Africa

WATCH | 'I am coloured, I am proud': Eldorado Park schoolgirl's powerful poem at Nateniël Julies memorial

04 September 2020 - 09:08 By Emile Bosch

Song filled the air in Eldorado Park when community members gathered for a late night vigil to celebrate Nateniël Julies on Thursday. 

Julies was shot and killed on August 26 2020, allegedly at the hands of police officers. Three police officers have been charged with premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Nateniël's family, seated meters away from the stage, wept throughout the vigil. 

Brought together by tragedy, the community listened intently when local schoolgirl Candice Nonhlanhla Khumalo delivered a powerful poem.

"Nateniël Julies, say that name. Let it echo in every corner of the world," Khumalo said. 

Khumalo's poem was met with cheers from the crowd, all seemingly resonating with, "I am coloured, I am proud".

Julies will be laid to rest on Saturday. 

TimesLIVE

IN PICTURES | Eldorado Park joins Nateniël Julies' family for his memorial

The community of Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg, gathered to pay respects to Nateniël Julies on Thursday evening, a week after the ...
News
4 hours ago

A timeline of Nateniël Julies' death — from mass protests to police arrests

Julies was allegedly shot after he failed to respond to police questioning. His family said he had gone out to buy biscuits from a local shop when he ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa
  2. Redi Tlhabi weighs in on 'Rakgadi' drama, shares her own experience South Africa
  3. Cape Town considers tariff options as dams fill up for first time in 5 years South Africa
  4. 'We are still shocked': Mom of missing teen found with 34-year-old neighbour South Africa
  5. ANALYSIS | That’s not Duduzane Zuma’s Twitter account. Here’s why South Africa

Latest Videos

Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
X