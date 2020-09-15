South Africa

Ostrich on the loose in Boksburg, concern for its and public's safety

Jeff Wicks Senior reporter
15 September 2020 - 10:14
An ostrich that escaped from a bird sanctuary in Boksburg on Monday was still on the run on Tuesday morning. The SPCA warns that it could be dangerous.
An ostrich that escaped from a bird sanctuary in Boksburg on Monday was still on the run on Tuesday morning. The SPCA warns that it could be dangerous.
Image: Anton Scholtz

An ostrich — one of two which escaped from a bird sanctuary in Boksburg on Monday — remains on the loose in the suburb with search teams scrambling to find it.

The ostriches are understood to have escaped from the Rondebult Bird Sanctuary early on Monday morning, before leading SPCA inspectors and police on a fevered chase throughout the day.

According to a statement released by the Boksburg SPCA, the birds were spotted near Germiston, having fled through kilometres of open land, “endangering themselves to all sorts of obstacles”.

Inspectors were out the entire day, joined by teams from other organisations, a vet and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, said the SPCA.

“The chase became desperate when the birds headed towards a local informal settlement. Fear set in that they would be slaughtered for consumption.” 

Drones and even a helicopter were drawn into the search but the animals split up as darkness fell. One of the birds was recaptured but the other remains at large.

“Ostriches are extremely dangerous when threatened and must be handled with caution,” the SPCA said. Spokesperson Vicky Finnemore said the search had resumed at first light but there had been no sighting reported of the wayward bird.

“We hope that someone will spot it and call us because we have no idea where it is,” she said.

If you see an ostrich, call the SPCA on 011 916 5906.

TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES

Local springhare is top hopper

Australians may think the kangaroo is the world champion for hopping on its back feet, but new research suggests the title really belongs to a small ...
News
2 days ago

Research reveals just how incredibly massive the megladon shark really was

New study sheds light on this dinosaur of the deep
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Authorities investigating locals buying monkeys from the DRC after illegal shipment intercepted

A shipment of 29 primates from the DRC was intercepted in Zimbabwe  on Wednesday. The illegal shipment was headed to SA.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango calls it a day News
  5. ANC's Zim trip: home affairs to probe whether delegation flouted lockdown rules News

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on children
Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
X