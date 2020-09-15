Ostrich on the loose in Boksburg, concern for its and public's safety

An ostrich — one of two which escaped from a bird sanctuary in Boksburg on Monday — remains on the loose in the suburb with search teams scrambling to find it.

The ostriches are understood to have escaped from the Rondebult Bird Sanctuary early on Monday morning, before leading SPCA inspectors and police on a fevered chase throughout the day.

According to a statement released by the Boksburg SPCA, the birds were spotted near Germiston, having fled through kilometres of open land, “endangering themselves to all sorts of obstacles”.

Inspectors were out the entire day, joined by teams from other organisations, a vet and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, said the SPCA.

“The chase became desperate when the birds headed towards a local informal settlement. Fear set in that they would be slaughtered for consumption.”

Drones and even a helicopter were drawn into the search but the animals split up as darkness fell. One of the birds was recaptured but the other remains at large.

“Ostriches are extremely dangerous when threatened and must be handled with caution,” the SPCA said. Spokesperson Vicky Finnemore said the search had resumed at first light but there had been no sighting reported of the wayward bird.

“We hope that someone will spot it and call us because we have no idea where it is,” she said.

If you see an ostrich, call the SPCA on 011 916 5906.

TimesLIVE