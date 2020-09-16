Asylum seekers are victims of corruption and fraud at Refugee Reception Offices: report

Corruption is rife at Refugee Reception Offices (RROs) around the country, despite laws aimed at combating it, according to a study by Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR).

Titled Costly Protection: Corruption in South Africa’s Asylum System, the report due to be officially launched on Thursday looks into corruption and hurdles asylum seekers experience while trying to realise their refugee status.

“LHR initiated the assessment underpinning this report in late 2019, using both quantitative and qualitative methods to assess the current state of affairs in respect of corruption at RROs in SA,” LHR said.

The organisation said 263 asylum seekers and refugees across the country participated in surveys designed to identify corruption experienced by the participants when engaging with RROs.

Corruption is rife

One of the key findings of the study is that “corruption is still rife at all stages of the asylum process in SA, and most persons who responded to the survey had experienced corruption when trying to access services at an RRO”.

A significant number of respondents disclosed the RRO where their first application for asylum was lodged, and Cape Town is where the majority of the asylum seekers went for help.

“This is an RRO that has since closed to newcomer asylum seekers, and remains closed despite a court order mandating the reopening,” notes the report.

“There were respondents who reported to other offices that have since closed, including the Rosettenville, Johannesburg and Maitland RROs.”

The closure of these RROs has, according to LHR, created an opportunity for corruption to arise.

The study found that 10% of respondents reported being asked for money by border officials upon entry into the country. Thereafter, at the RROs, respondents reported “incidents of extortion or other corruption to access services that are officially free of charge”.