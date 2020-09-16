SA space agency aiming for R4.47bn in infrastructure funding

SA’s new space infrastructure hub will boost local space industry capabilities and provide the government and private sector customers with data sourced from new satellites geared to local needs, the CEO of the South African National Space Agency (Sansa) said on Wednesday.

The hub is one of five priority projects identified by the government’s recent sustainable infrastructure development symposium (Sids) initiative, which is part of its effort to boost economic growth with infrastructure investments.

“The success of the space programme is in its products and services. The infrastructure is just a means to achieving that end,” said Sansa CEO Val Munsami.

Sansa has Africa’s only satellite engineering capability and has the biggest and most developed ground segment on the continent. It also operates Africa’s only space weather centre and has its largest satellite imagery catalogue.

The space infrastructure hub pitch to Sids was valued at R4.47bn over the next three years. Funding is to be raised from debt, equity and parliamentary grants.