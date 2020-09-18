Six die as tavern is petrol bombed in Sweetwater, Eastern Cape

Six people have died inside a tavern that went up in flames after being petrol bombed in Sweetwater outside King William’s Town, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night.

“It is alleged that two unknown men came to eShop tavern after 9pm and ordered everyone to get out. Few obeyed the instructions and got out,” said police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci.

“It is further alleged that the two unknown men then threw a petrol bomb inside the premises, locked the patrons inside and left the place in a blazing inferno. Firefighters were called in and they managed to get the flames under control while saving a few people that were trapped inside,” Soci added.

Four people sustained injuries in the blaze and were taken to Grey Hospital for further treatment. Police were investigating six charges of murder and arson.

“The cause of the bombing is unknown at the moment and it forms part of the investigation. A 72-hour activation plan has been initiated while the case has been handed over to the Hawks for further investigation and handling,” Soci said.

TimesLIVE