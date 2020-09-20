Teachers working from home asked to report for duty from Monday
The department of basic education has announced that teachers who were given permission to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic should report for duty from Monday.
Elijah Mhlanga, the department’s spokesperson, said more than 22,500 teachers were granted approval.
“If, however, some individuals are still not well, they are advised to follow the normal sick leave protocols. There are instances where substitute teachers have been appointed in the place of educators who have been granted a concession to work from home.
“As teachers with comorbidities will return to school on Monday, the provincial education department should honour the contractual obligations entered into between the substitute educators and the provincial department.
“Schools should also consider ways in which they could best utilise the substitute educators with whom they have contractual obligation. School principals are requested to re-work the timetable to accommodate all teachers returning to work as from Monday, September 21 2020,” Mhlanga said.
He said school management teams and school governing bodies must ensure that the requirements of social distancing are met.
TimesLIVE