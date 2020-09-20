South Africa

Teachers working from home asked to report for duty from Monday

20 September 2020 - 09:06
Educators are requested to report for duty from Monday.
Educators are requested to report for duty from Monday.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

The department of basic education has announced that teachers who were given permission to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic should report for duty from Monday.

Elijah Mhlanga, the department’s spokesperson, said more than 22,500 teachers were granted approval.

“If, however, some individuals are still not well, they are advised to follow the normal sick leave protocols. There are instances where substitute teachers have been appointed in the place of educators who have been granted a concession to work from home.

“As teachers with comorbidities will return to school on Monday, the provincial education department should honour the contractual obligations entered into between the substitute educators and the provincial department.

“Schools should also consider ways in which they could best utilise the substitute educators with whom they have contractual obligation. School principals are requested to re-work the timetable to accommodate all teachers returning to work as from Monday, September 21 2020,” Mhlanga said.

He said school management teams and school governing bodies must ensure that the requirements of social distancing are met.  

TimesLIVE

MORE

Nearly 100 new Covid-19 cases at one Eastern Cape school

Ninety-eight Ethembeni High School pupils have tested positive for Covid-19.
News
3 hours ago

Schools will set tests instead of exams for grades 10 and 11 in Covid-hit year

The department of basic education has scrapped this year's final exams for grade 10 and 11 pupils and replaced them with "controlled" tests.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: lockdown's toll on children

While we have been focused on the physical impact of Covid-19, the mental impact could arguably be just as great - not only for adults but children ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Leading owner 'sets record straight' about attacks on horses in PE South Africa
  2. WATCH | Elephants, giraffes at Zim nursery join 'Jerusalema' challenge Africa
  3. Horse slaughtered with pangas as racecourse labourers feud South Africa
  4. Anti-gang unit section commander Charl Kinnear shot dead in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Family that charged Abdulhay Munshi with child's death denies involvement in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X