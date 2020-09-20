Teachers working from home asked to report for duty from Monday

The department of basic education has announced that teachers who were given permission to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic should report for duty from Monday.

Elijah Mhlanga, the department’s spokesperson, said more than 22,500 teachers were granted approval.

“If, however, some individuals are still not well, they are advised to follow the normal sick leave protocols. There are instances where substitute teachers have been appointed in the place of educators who have been granted a concession to work from home.