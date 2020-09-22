Cop implicated in Nateniël Julies murder had two previous convictions

One of the three police officers implicated in the fatal shooting of Nateniël Julies, a 16-year-old Eldorado Park boy with Down syndrome, had been convicted of two previous crimes.

The revelation was made at the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday as the three officers were expected to put in a formal bail application.

Sgt Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, Const Caylene Whiteboy and Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo all appeared at the court.

The court heard that Ndyalvane — who completely covered his face with a blazer during the court proceedings — had a criminal record. He was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault with intention to cause malicious damage to property, both in 2010.