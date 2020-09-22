South Africa

Cop implicated in Nateniël Julies murder had two previous convictions

Officers' bail application expected to continue on Wednesday

22 September 2020 - 16:33

One of the three police officers implicated in the fatal shooting of Nateniël Julies, a 16-year-old Eldorado Park boy with Down syndrome, had been convicted of two previous crimes.

The revelation was made at the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday as the three officers were expected to put in a formal bail application.

Sgt Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, Const Caylene Whiteboy and Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo all appeared at the court.

The court heard that Ndyalvane — who completely covered his face with a blazer during the court proceedings — had a criminal record. He was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault with intention to cause malicious damage to property, both in 2010.

In the Julies case, Ndyalvane and Whiteboy have been charged with premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm in a public space and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Netshiongolo is charged with accessory to murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice, possession of prohibited ammunition and accessory after the fact.

Prosecutor Mzwandile Mrwabe said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was opposing bail for all the suspects and submitted that the state had a strong case against the trio.

He argued that the officers acted in common purpose and had been “irritated” by the presence of Julies, who was harmless.

Police officers Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane (left) and Caylene Whiteboy during an earlier appearance at the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto. Ndyalvane had been convicted for two previous crimes.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

In opposing the bail bid, Mrwabe submitted affidavits from the investigating officer, a petition signed by 48 community members, as well as another affidavit signed by the mother of the slain teenager, Bridget Harris.

“He was harmless, did not pose any danger to anyone. He was just a sweet boy,” read part of the affidavit.

Harris said her family lived in fear, more than ever before. Mrwabe said it was not in the interest of justice to release the trio as their release could spark further outrage in the community.

The bail hearing was expected to continue on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

