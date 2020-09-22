Sergeant told me to shoot to scare him off: Constable in Nateniël Julies case

A female officer implicated in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Eldorado Park teenager threw a bombshell in the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday when she alleged she was given an instruction to shoot the boy as way of “scaring him off”.

In affidavit read in court, Const Caylene Whiteboy admitted to shooting Nateniël Julies, saying this was on instruction from her superior, Sgt Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane.

Magistrate David Mhangu questioned the circumstances leading up to the shooting last month.

Whiteboy’s attorney, Jeff Maluleke, said the two police officers had been inspecting a parked motor vehicle after 9pm. They had been waiting for the owner of the vehicle, who did not pitch, when Julies went to the vehicle twice.

Instructed to shoot

As a way of scaring him off, Whiteboy said she was instructed to shoot.

Whiteboy said she became “hysterical” when she realised she had shot the teen with live ammunition as she was under the impression the weapon was loaded with rubber bullets. She said she had earlier used the same firearm to disperse protesting crowds.