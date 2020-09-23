South Africa

Msunduzi municipality warns Maritzburg businesses about tender scams

23 September 2020 - 10:58
The Msunduzi municipality has warned businesses in the greater Pietermaritzburg area to be wary of tender scams.
Image: Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

The Msunduzi municipality has warned the Pietermaritzburg business fraternity not to fall victim to tender scams.

In a statement on Wednesday the municipality said it had been made aware of people offering tenders in exchange for money.

“The city follows a strict supply chain management process in accordance with the Supply Chain Management Policy and Municipal Finance Management Act when procuring goods and services. Tenders are advertised in the newspapers and on the website,” said the municipality.

“The business fraternity is urged to be vigilant and to carefully scrutinise any tender invitation that purports to be from the municipality,” it added.

The municipality urged the public to report any suspected fraud to law-enforcement bodies.

TimesLIVE

