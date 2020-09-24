South Africa

Four hikers rescued from Table Mountain

24 September 2020 - 17:08
Four people rescued after being stuck hiking. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Four hikers were rescued, unharmed, after they were stuck on a ledge at Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain, Cape Town.

According to Johann Marais from Wilderness Search and Rescue, the incident took place just after 2pm on Thursday.

“We deployed operatives to Lower Tafelberg Road to assess the situation. They in due course agreed that lifting them off with the help of a helicopter would be the safest in the circumstances.

“Approval was granted and shortly before 3pm the AMS [Advanced Medical Services] helicopter contracted to the department of health landed on Lower Tafelberg Road, took on a technical rescuer and inserted him and a paramedic onto the ledge,” Marais said.

The hikers and the rescue team members have all been safely extracted off the ledge and dropped off on the road below Platteklip Gorge.

“The hikers are all without injuries. Our team are debriefing and will be standing down soon,” said Marais.

TimesLIVE

