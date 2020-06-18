South Africa

Animal alarm: Cape Town rescuers save trapped whale and stranded dog

18 June 2020 - 10:44 By Aron Hyman
Dakota, a German pointer, was put into a backpack before her rescuer abseiled down Table Mountain.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Humans came to the rescue for a humpback whale and a dog who found themselves helplessly trapped in Cape Town this week.

On Wednesday, South African Whale Disentanglement Network volunteers went to the rescue after fishermen reported seeing a whale caught in fishing line near Kommetjie.

The volunteers, with National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew members, launched from Kommetjie just before 1pm.

They found the whale dragging fishing equipment and a buoy attached to a trailing line which was wrapped around its tail two nautical miles north of Scarborough.

According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, the rescuers cut the whale free and it swam away.

Volunteers cut the the trailing line from an adult humpback whale's tail.
Image: SAWDN

“The fishing gear, lines and the buoy were taken onto the craft. Whole operation took 20 minutes. Whale appeared healthy and swam strongly,” said Lambinon.

On Tuesday, a Youth Day hike took a terrifying turn when a hiker’s dog, a German pointer named Dakota, slipped down a 50m cliff and became stuck on a ledge.

According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, the hiker was with his two dogs on Table Mountain National Park’s Pipe Track hiking route above Camps Bay.

SPCA and Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) members arrived to find that two civilians had tried to rescue the dog, but also became stuck on the ledge due to rough terrain above them, and a precarious drop down the cliff’s face.

“WSAR expertly lowered ropes down to them which enabled (the civilians) to abseil down from the ledge to safety,” read the SPCA Facebook post. “They placed Dakota in their backpack — not an easy feat but they did it!”

The rescue took three hours before Dakota was brought to safety at about 7pm.

“His owner was overwhelmed and so happy that his much-loved Dakota was miraculously uninjured and returned safely to him,” read the post.

