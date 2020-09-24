KZN trio arrested for R100k Telkom cable theft

Three KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested after being caught red-handed stealing Telkom copper cables valued at R100,000.

The trio was arrested in KwaDabeka, west of Durban, on Tuesday after the Pinetown police task team received information that they were in possession of the stolen cables.

“They proceeded to the Mhlabunzima area in KwaDabeka where three suspects were found busy stripping copper cables.

“They were also found with spades, chains, pickaxes and other tools suspected to be used in the commission of the offence.

“The stolen cables were positively identified as the property of Telkom,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The men, aged 17 and 27, appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Wednesday charged with being in possession of stolen property.

TimesLIVE