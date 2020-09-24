South Africa

Motorists urged to drive safely as long weekend traffic picks up

24 September 2020 - 16:02 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Motorists urged to travel safely for Heritage and weekend celebrations. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

Gauteng traffic police have urged road users to drive with caution as they expect high traffic volumes from Thursday.

Motorists are expected to be driving to different provinces to celebrate Heritage Day and the long weekend with their families in numbers.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane asked motorists to “arrive alive”. 

“We wish to encourage all road users to be cautious on Gauteng roads by adhering to the prescribed road safety regulations.

“Many road fatalities are due to reckless and negligent driving on our roads. It is critical that road users adhere to the rules of the road at all times to save lives,”  Maremane said.

Law enforcement officers will also enforce road safety, including holding roadblocks focusing on unroadworthy vehicles and drunk drivers as these are some of the major factors contributing to fatal crashes.

“As we observe this holiday and the weekend, let us ensure that we become responsible on the roads.  

“Driver behaviour on our roads is not at a desirable level. The majority of road fatalities are as a result of excessive speeding, reckless and negligent driving as well as driving under the influence of alcohol.” Maremane added.  

TimesLIVE

