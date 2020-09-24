'Abusing women is not our heritage': President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday celebrated Heritage Day with a stern message against gender-based violence and racism.

Ramaphosa said it was important for the country to actively preserve its heritage, starting with respecting women and children.

“The men, women and children of tomorrow must be proud to have inherited a democracy that affirms the worth and dignity of all our citizens. So long as this country’s women and children live in fear from violence, we cannot regard ourselves as totally free.

“So long as women are being harassed, abused, beaten, raped and murdered, we cannot say we are a civilised society. Abusing women is not our tradition, nor is it our custom.

“It is not, and will never be, our heritage,” said the president.