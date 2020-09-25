South Africa

WATCH | Five of the best 'Jerusalema' dance challenges from Heritage Day

25 September 2020 - 08:45
Prisoners taking part in the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge.
Image: Screenshot

On Thursday thousands of South Africans responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's call by putting their best foot forward and taking part in the Jerusalema dance challenge.

In his latest address to the nation, Ramaphosa called on SA to take up the challenge on Heritage Day. He urged South Africans to show the world what the country's citizens are capable of.

“I urge everyone to use this public holiday as family time, to reflect on the difficult journey we have all travelled, to remember those who have lost their lives, and to quietly rejoice in the remarkable and diverse heritage of our nation,” Ramaphosa said.

“And there can be no better celebration of our South African-ness than joining the global phenomenon that is Jerusalema dance challenge. So I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day and show the world what we are capable of,” he added.

On social media, videos of many proud South Africans doing the challenge went viral. The official Twitter account of the presidency shared some of the best videos of South Africans getting down and showing off their dance skills.

Those taking part in the dance challenge included health minister Zweli Mkhize, who also had a positive message for the nation as it continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic. 

Here are the best five videos.

