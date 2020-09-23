South Africa

From a world anthem to Ramaphosa's call to dance: Five must read stories on 'Jerusalema'

23 September 2020 - 12:20 By Jessica Levitt
'Jerusalema' hitmaker Master KG has taken over the world.
'Jerusalema' hitmaker Master KG has taken over the world.
Image: Instagram/Master KG via Enock M

Master KG's hit track Jerusalema has become a global anthem as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the globe.

Not only has the dance challenge been taken up by hundreds of people around the world but President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to do the moves on Heritage Day as a form of celebration.

“There can be no better celebration of our South African-ness than joining the global phenomenon that is Jerusalema dance challenge. So I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day and show the world what we are capable of,” he said.

Here are five must-read stories on Jerusalema.

Lifting spirits

For a moment I forgot my battle with Covid: Nurses dance to Jerusalema

“For a moment while dancing and doing the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge I forgot about the battle that I have just emerged from after beating Covid-19.”
News
3 weeks ago

Master KG is here for the victories

LISTEN | 'It’s so beautiful to see!' says Master KG as 'Jerusalema' continues to dominate

"Wanitwa mos!"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

A global hit

WATCH | Five videos of 'Jerusalema' taking over the world

He's gone global and the world loves him.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

The president's call

'Jerusalema' for Heritage Day: SA responds to Ramaphosa's call

Heritage Day is on September 24 and President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to take part in the 'Jerusalema challenge'
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Boycotting Ramaphosa's call

Fight corruption: wear an orange mask on Fridays (and don't dance on Heritage Day)

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is taking a stand against Covid-19 corruption and has urged SA to show solidarity by wearing orange face masks on ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa
  3. ‘I held on for dear life’: mom as man grabs daughter through car window South Africa
  4. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  5. Fat-shamer Donovan Tooth breaks his silence after receiving death threats South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X