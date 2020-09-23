From a world anthem to Ramaphosa's call to dance: Five must read stories on 'Jerusalema'

Master KG's hit track Jerusalema has become a global anthem as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the globe.

Not only has the dance challenge been taken up by hundreds of people around the world but President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to do the moves on Heritage Day as a form of celebration.

“There can be no better celebration of our South African-ness than joining the global phenomenon that is Jerusalema dance challenge. So I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day and show the world what we are capable of,” he said.

Here are five must-read stories on Jerusalema.

Lifting spirits