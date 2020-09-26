South Africa

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off coast

26 September 2020 - 22:07 By Reuters
Some residents of the southern city of Cape Town posted on Twitter that they had felt the tremor.
Image: Cape Town Tourism / Craig Howes

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck offshore from South Africa on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Some residents of the southern city of Cape Town posted on Twitter that they had felt the tremor, which the USGS said occurred at around 1710 GMT, at a depth of 10 kilometres and far south of South Africa's coast.

"Guys, we just felt a tremor in Cape Town. Our house shook, the ground shook and rumbled, there was a faint rumbling sound. It all lasted 5 seconds," one resident wrote on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.  

