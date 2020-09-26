Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off coast
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck offshore from South Africa on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Some residents of the southern city of Cape Town posted on Twitter that they had felt the tremor, which the USGS said occurred at around 1710 GMT, at a depth of 10 kilometres and far south of South Africa's coast.
"Guys, we just felt a tremor in Cape Town. Our house shook, the ground shook and rumbled, there was a faint rumbling sound. It all lasted 5 seconds," one resident wrote on Twitter.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 26-09-2020, 22:40:24 IST, Lat: -48.02 & Long: 31.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1918km SSE of Cape Town, South Africafor more information https://t.co/kYbDvuefja pic.twitter.com/eaVHDhFqqS— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 26, 2020
CONFIRMED #Earthquake— Cape Town 🌦 (@CapeTown) September 26, 2020
1600 km SW of South Africa at depth of 10km with tremors felt across #CapeTown #SouthAfrica 🚨
51 years ago on 29 Sept 1969
a quake 6.3 magnitude caused devastation from epicentre in the Ceres, Tulbach area... pic.twitter.com/bmxW8AvXhB