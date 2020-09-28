Massive jump in Free State Covid-19 deaths due to 'two-week delay'

The number of Covid-19 related deaths in the Free State climbed rapidly on Monday night, with 178 new fatalities reported.

This massive jump was due to a "two-week delay" in reporting the deaths, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

The deaths in the Free State means that 188 Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed since the statistics were last released on Sunday night. Only 10 of them - three in the Eastern Cape, one in KwaZulu-Natal, two in Gauteng, and four from Western Cape - were not in the Free State.