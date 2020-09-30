WATCH | Huge fire breaks out at compost plant in Diepsloot
30 September 2020 - 09:31
A huge fire broke out at a compost plant in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, early on Wednesday.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire broke out at the agricultural holdings at about 6am.
“The fire is under control. No injuries have been reported.”
Mulaudzi said the cause of the blaze would be investigated.
Summit Road west, going towards the R511, has been closed off to traffic. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
Happening Now: @CityofJoburgEMS and Tshwane firefighters battling a fire which has engulfed a hydrocarbon manufacturing plant on Summit Road near R511 pic.twitter.com/a6LRvXRt5E— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) September 30, 2020
JHB - R562 Summit Road (West): ROAD CLOSED going towards the R511 at Diepsloot pic.twitter.com/70RC8QjCqo— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 30, 2020
TimesLIVE