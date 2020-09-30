South Africa

Woman who implicated David Mabuza in murder plot jailed for her lies

30 September 2020 - 11:08
A woman who lied about deputy president David Mabuza plotting to kill someone will spend several years behind bars. File photo.
A woman who lied about deputy president David Mabuza plotting to kill someone will spend several years behind bars. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

A 32-year-old woman who told numerous lies about deputy president David Mabuza will spend the next few years behind bars.

The Hawks on Wednesday said 32-year-old Nomfundo Petronella Sambo's fabrications had ranged from claiming to be the niece of the deputy president to implicating him in a murder plot.

“She made startling false allegations in an affidavit that deputy president Mabuza was on November 5 2018 conspiring to murder an eco-tourism businessperson. The alleged incident is purported to have happened in the police precinct of Sandton, which resulted in the opening of a criminal docket at Sandton police station,” said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

Mabuza's 'fake niece' arrested for lying about his involvement in a murder

A 31-year-old woman who accused deputy president David Mabuza of being involved in a murder plot has been arrested, the Hawks said on Thursday.
News
1 year ago

As she carried out this crime, Sambo had walked into a police station and alleged that she was Thandeka Mabuza — the deputy president’s niece.

Sambo said she had stumbled upon Mabuza's murder plot while helping at his house. She said while there, she came across his diary that detailed a plot to assassinate Fred Daniels, a Mpumalanga-based conservationist.

“The Hawks investigation later found that the deputy president was not in the country at the time of the alleged offence. It became clear that the statement may not have been truthful but a possible fabrication, including her relationship with the deputy president,” he added.

Besides lying about her identity and non-existent murder plots, Sambo also lied about being a victim of kidnapping. She also took on other identities as she opened theft cases and took on debt at stores in Nelspruit.

What are we to make of David Mabuza - deputy president, kingmaker ... wrecking ball?

For quite a while now SA hasn't known what to make of David Mabuza - to condemn him for the political hoodlum that he is or canonise him for turning ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

“The Nelspruit regional court found her guilty on a charge of opening a false case of kidnapping, theft and robbery at Low's Creek SAPS, where she claimed that she lost a work laptop and R4,000 in cash. For this she was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment without the option of a fine. A further six years' imprisonment was imposed on her for a fraudulent purchase of furniture valued at R28,000 at Russells, Hazyview,” Mulaudzi said.

For masquerading as Mabuza’s niece, she was sentenced to five years. Sambo, who had pleaded guilty to all the charges, will serve an effective seven years behind bars.

When the case was concluded on Tuesday, Sambo had already been in prison for a few months. The court had revoked her bail during the trial when she missed court appearances. The police tracked her down and rearrested her.

TimesLIVE

MORE

From land reform to Eskom — five responses from David Mabuza's Q&A session

David Mabuza responded to questions about corruption, Covid-19 and Eskom.
Politics
3 weeks ago

'I am still alive,' says David Mabuza after month-long sick leave

ANC deputy president and the SA's second-in-command said it was shameful that some South Africans decided to spread fake news that he was dead.
Politics
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns South Africa
  2. Woman who ‘stole’ millions from Mall of Africa continues to give the cops the ... South Africa
  3. How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry News
  4. State security minister warns of 'coup plot' in Zimbabwe Africa
  5. IN QUOTES | Tourism minister says SA will open to 'most countries' for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
X