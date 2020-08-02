Opinion

What are we to make of David Mabuza - deputy president, kingmaker ... wrecking ball?

For quite a while now SA hasn't known what to make of David Mabuza - to condemn him for the political hoodlum that he is or canonise him for turning his back on his friends at the Nasrec conference, thus delivering a victory for Cyril Ramaphosa and mercifully bringing the Jacob Zuma nightmare to a close. If a ruffian rescues a child from a fire, do we keep obsessing over his atrocious reputation or do we celebrate the fact that a life has been saved?



Ramaphosa's victory was greeted with a collective sigh of relief because Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would have been seen as a continuation of Zuma's regime. Mabuza's betrayal of his friend set off a little tsunami. Within weeks Zuma was ousted from office by his own party. The Guptas, suddenly shorn of Zuma's protective embrace, stole out of the country in the dead of night, their loot safely stashed away in foreign lands. There followed a raft of investigations and commissions to expose the depravity under Zuma. The New Dawn was upon us, or so we thought...