Matrics to sit for final exams from November 5

Grade 12 pupils across the country will start writing the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations from November 5.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said during a briefing on Thursday that the matric exams would continue until December 15.

“As we had already announced before, the June Senior Certificate (SC) examination was postponed, and will now be written together with the NSC examination in November ,” she said.

“The examination timetable for the combined June and November examination had to be amended so that this examination commences in November, instead of October, as was initially planned.”

The late start of the exams was intended to allow as much time as possible to cover critical curriculum content, and ensure that all examination processes were appropriately managed, she said.