South Africa

LISTEN | SA's new travel regulations explained

Amina Deka Asma Multimedia reporter
02 October 2020 - 15:40
The government this week announced new regulations around international travel.
On Wednesday the government outlined regulations in line with the easing of restrictions on international travel, making mention of high-risk countries to and from which leisure travel is not permitted.

Elaborating on the regulations referred to by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his announcement on the commencement of lockdown level 1, minister of international relations & co-operation Naledi Pandor reiterated the need for travel insurance when coming into the country.

“Everyone travelling to SA must have travel insurance. This is in case they need to get tested on arrival, which will be done at their own cost. Further, if the person tests positive they will also need to go into quarantine at their own cost,” said Pandor.

Minister of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced the resumption of services such as applications for identity documents and passports.

“The department is also resuming services for the application of identity documents and cards as well as all passports, for everyone and not a select few. Services at the Visa Facilitation Services Global offices will also now be resumed,” said Motsoaledi.

TimesLIVE

