Ahmed Timol murder accused Joao Rodrigues 'believes he got amnesty'

In heads of argument filed with the appellate court, advocates for Rodrigues, Jaap Cilliers and Fanus Coetzee, said the state president and the government at the highest level considered amnesty for politically motivated offences after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission proceedings in the late 1990s.

They said a special task force had been appointed for this purpose.

“Unfortunately we do not know what the outcome of the consideration by the state president was in this regard.”

They said that, on probability, the president granted a pardon to a group of politically motivated perpetrators who did not apply for amnesty, which included Rodrigues.

“We know as an objective fact that no prosecutions followed the conclusion of the TRC proceedings for approximately 20 years.”

Advocates for Rodrigues said his envisaged prosecution would infringe his right to have the trial to begin and be concluded without unreasonable delay.

“The objective facts in this case are of course that [Rodrigues] has only been charged more than 47 years after the death of the deceased and at a time when is more than 80 years of age.”

Pingla Hemraj and Reuben Mbuli, for the minister of justice, said Rodrigues was speculating on the possibility of amnesty. They said even if such amnesty had been granted, it would not survive a legal challenge because of the absence of participation of the victim's family.

In opposing the application by Rodrigues, the NPA and the minister of police said Rodrigues can clear his name only through a trial and not by a stay of prosecution.

“When one has regard to how Mr Timol was murdered and why no one was prosecuted for his murder, the answer to the application should be a simple no and that the applicant's criminal trial should proceed,” said counsel for the NPA and the minister, Kennedy Tsatsawane and Tiny Seboko.

