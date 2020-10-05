Drop-offs allowed again at OR Tambo airport's upper roadway

The upper roadway at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport has been opened for passenger drop-offs.

Airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule said growing passenger numbers in recent days prompted airport management to adapt the drop-off and pick-up arrangements put in place when the Covid-19 lockdown was eased.

“The time is right to further ease pandemic-related restrictions at the airport. We are pleased to be welcoming increasing numbers of passengers every day, and want to make access to the terminal easier for departing passengers,” said Khambule.

The upper roadway is for drop-off only.