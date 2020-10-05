South Africa

Drop-offs allowed again at OR Tambo airport's upper roadway

Pick-ups should continue to be done from Parkade 2

05 October 2020 - 07:59 By TimesLIVE
Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport. File photo.
Image: AFP

The upper roadway at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport has been opened for passenger drop-offs.

Airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule said growing passenger numbers in recent days prompted airport management to adapt the drop-off and pick-up arrangements put in place when the Covid-19 lockdown was eased.

“The time is right to further ease pandemic-related restrictions at the airport. We are pleased to be welcoming increasing numbers of passengers every day, and want to make access to the terminal easier for departing passengers,” said Khambule.

The upper roadway is for drop-off only.

Selected entrances to the terminal building from the upper roadway have also been opened. Branded banners have been placed at the reopened entrances.

Khambule said Ekurhuleni metro police will continue to control access to the upper roadway.

Driver-only vehicles will not be allowed onto the upper roadway.

The lower roadway remains closed and pick-ups are not permitted on the upper roadway.

Pick-ups should continue to be done from Parkade 2 South levels 2, 3 and 4, where parking for the first 30 minutes is free.

If drivers are within the 30-minute grace period, they do not need to get out of their vehicles to go to a parking payment machine. The ticket scanners at parking exit booms have been programmed to open for vehicles that are within the 30-minute grace period.

TimesLIVE

