Traffic backlog as Cosatu embarks on N2 go-slow in Durban

Workers started gathering at assembly points across Durban on Wednesday to take part in labour federation Cosatu's national strike.

Traffic entering the KwaZulu-Natal city has been severely affected as hundreds of Cosatu members embark on a national strike against job losses, unemployment and corruption.

Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said members had embarked on a go-slow drive on the N2 from Port Shepstone, Tongaat and Pietermaritzburg.

"Workers are tired of the socio-economic conditions we face, namely poverty, inequality and unemployment. At least 42% of people in SA are unemployed - that is a crisis," he said.

Mkhize said Cosatu was even more outraged by corruption during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying this was tantamount to murder.

"When we were fighting Covid-19, people were busy stealing money that is supposed to be saving lives. We are saying that is killing because you are stealing money that is supposed to save lives."