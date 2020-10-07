Family in tears as officer gets bail after fatal shooting of undercover cop

A Cape Town law enforcement officer implicated in a shooting that left undercover police constable Thando Sigcu dead has been charged with two counts of murder.

Morne Horn, 26, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Sigcu was arresting a suspect in the city's CBD when the shooting occurred.

“It is alleged the 38-year-old constable was apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street, Cape Town, around 9pm [on January 7] when two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers stopped on the scene. Shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded,” provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said at the time.

“Const Sigcu was attached to the Cape Town Central police station and at the time of his death was performing crime-prevention duties. He had been in the police for five years and has been described as a responsible and disciplined member,” added Potelwa.

The robbery suspect also sustained a gunshot wound and was admitted to hospital, Potelwa said. The court heard on Wednesday that he had later died.

The Hawks took charge of the investigation.