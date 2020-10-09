Johannesburg records most Covid-19 cases in Gauteng

There were 319 new reported cases of the virus in the province, 132 of which were from Johannesburg.

Tshwane followed with 95 cases. As usual, the West Rand district had the least number of cases, with only nine new cases recorded.

Ekurhuleni recorded 61 new cases, while 13 cases were from Sedibeng and nine cases unallocated.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng on October 8 were sitting at 222, 038 with 198,022 recoveries and 4,386 deaths.

A total of 1,860 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities.

Out of a total of 142,296 contacts traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19), 125,380 people have completed the 10-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and are therefore de-isolated.