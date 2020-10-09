WATCH | Take a tour inside Angelo Agrizzi's auctioned R9m luxury Fourways mansion

The house was predicted to sell for between R8m and R10m. Auctioneer Jeff van Reenen told TimesLIVE before the auction that the property is registered under the Agrizzi family trust and had been Agrizzi's official residence.

He said the house had attracted interest from a few individuals before it was sold.

Agrizzi told Fin24 that he was happy with the price at which the mansion was sold.

He said while he would have liked to have seen bids higher than R9m, the property is not as expensive as previously claimed.

“The property market is in disarray and I decided to put the house on a private auction. I’m happy with how the auction went. It is a case of downscaling for my wife and I.”

The home features several high-end finishes and bold design features.

A virtual tour of the house was uploaded by High Street Auctions before the sale.

Take a look: