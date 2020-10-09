South Africa

WATCH | Take a tour inside Angelo Agrizzi's auctioned R9m luxury Fourways mansion

09 October 2020 - 06:44
Angelo Agrizzi's house in Helderfontein Estate, Fourways, in the north of Johannesburg, boasts exquisite finishes. It went under the hammer on Thursday.
Image: File / Property24

South Africans finally got a glimpse into the luxurious mansion of former Bosasa executive, Angelo Agrizzi, which was sold in a virtual auction for a cool R9m on Thursday.

The auction was conducted by High Street Auction.

Located in Helderfontein Estate, in Fourways, Johannesburg, the house has five bedrooms and en suite bathrooms, a large gourmet kitchen, a landscaped garden and salt water swimming pool.

The staircase leading to the bedrooms in Agrizzi's house.
Image: File / Property24

The house was predicted to sell for between R8m and R10m. Auctioneer Jeff van Reenen told TimesLIVE before the auction that the property is registered under the Agrizzi family trust and had been Agrizzi's official residence.

He said the house had attracted interest from a few individuals before it was sold.

Agrizzi told Fin24 that he was happy with the price at which the mansion was sold.

He said while he would have liked to have seen bids higher than R9m, the property is not as expensive as previously claimed.

“The property market is in disarray and I decided to put the house on a private auction. I’m happy with how the auction went. It is a case of downscaling for my wife and I.”

The home features several high-end finishes and bold design features.

A virtual tour of the house was uploaded by High Street Auctions before the sale.

Take a look:

