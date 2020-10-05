Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears Eskom-related testimony

05 October 2020 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will on Monday hear Eskom-related evidence from an independent consultant for the power utility, Nicholas Linnell.


On Friday the Zondo commission heard how senior ANC MP Cedric Frolick allegedly received a computer, shirts, shoes and a belt as “birthday gifts” from Cheeky Watson, brother of former Bosasa boss Gavin.

Angelo Agrizzi had previously alleged that Frolick was used by Bosasa to facilitate meetings between the company and various politicians and paid R40,000 a month.

He claimed at the time that the corrupt relationship with the company dated as far back as 10 years.

However, Frolick hit back regarding the allegations, saying he'd had a personal relationship with Cheeky since the 1980s.

Zondo's open and inquiring mind a problem for Zuma's team

Seeking the recusal of the chair of a commission of inquiry is uncharted legal territory in SA; it has never happened before.
News
1 day ago

Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane'

Authorities suspect money stolen from the controversial Free State asbestos audit tender may have paid for holiday expenses incurred by former ...
News
1 day ago

'I only received gifts, not money' - ANC MP Cedric Frolick claps back on Bosasa allegations

A desktop computer, shirts, shoes and a belt - these were items received by senior ANC MP Cedric Frolick as "birthday gifts" from Cheeky Watson, the ...
Politics
2 days ago

