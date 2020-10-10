COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Trump says he stopped taking medication to combat coronavirus
October 10 2020 - 10:13
Covid fallout for SA's mental health
The number of South Africans who have called the SA Depression and Anxiety helpline this year would fill far more than one FNB stadium said SADAG operations director Cassey Chambers ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.
SADAG’s helpline call volumes have doubled to about 1,400 people a day since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown began in March.
October 10 2020 - 09:35
Businesswoman bust for 'pocketing' R3m in Covid-19 relief funds
The Hawks have arrested a businesswoman from Mtititi outside Malamulele in Limpopo who allegedly pocketed R3.2m from Covid-19 social relief funds.
Capt Matimba Maluleke said the woman, a director, had allegedly claimed the UIF funds on behalf of 242 former employees who were part of the extended public works programme.
October 10 2020 - 08:40
Trump says he stopped taking medication to combat coronavirus eight hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago.
" Right now I'm medication free. I'm not taking any medications as of, you know, probably eight hours ago," Trump said in the interview.
Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will begin by giving remarks to supporters outdoors at the White House on Saturday and then hold a rally in Florida two days later.
-REUTERS