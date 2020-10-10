Covid fallout for SA's mental health



The number of South Africans who have called the SA Depression and Anxiety helpline this year would fill far more than one FNB stadium said SADAG operations director Cassey Chambers ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

SADAG’s helpline call volumes have doubled to about 1,400 people a day since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown began in March.

The suicide helpline has seen a 63% increase with more than 65,000 people reaching out, she said.

Psychiatrist Frans Korb, chairperson of the SA Mental Health Alliance, said: “Researchers are almost expecting a Tsunami of psychiatric disorders [from Covid-19].”

In the last few weeks, he has started to see patients with “long-term consequences” from the pandemic in his practice and expects to see the fallout for months to come.

“They have problems with memory that they have never had before and peripheral neuropathies, nothing specific neurologically, as well as psychiatric [conditions] ... there are new cases and relapses.”