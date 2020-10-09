In praise of hospices: 'I can't tell you how my health and mental state have improved'

Hardly two weeks after she was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer, Katrien de Beer from Germiston, east of Johannesburg, tested positive for Covid-19.

In mid-March, just a few days after the first confirmed case of the respiratory virus, De Beer, 50, was placed in isolation in the intensive care unit at the Netcare Union Hospital in Alberton, where she spent three weeks on a ventilator.

“I still cannot believe what this year has brought to my doorstep,” said De Beer, who describes herself as relatively healthy. “Treatment for sinus and bronchitis did not help, and it was only once further tests were done that I was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer.”

A few days before her second chemotherapy session, Katrien developed severe stomach cramps. It was suggested that she get tested for Covid-19 and it was at her second chemotherapy session that she received confirmation that she was positive.

“All I remember was that I was taken to the ICU in a wheelchair. I woke up three weeks later not knowing what had happened to me. I was told that I was on a ventilator, fighting for my life.”