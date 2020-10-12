COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA out of the top 10 list of most Covid-19 cases in the world

October 12 2020 - 09:18

'I can't get it and I can't give it': Donald Trump claims he is now immune from Covid-19

President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with Covid-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail on Monday, beginning a three-week sprint to the November 3 election with a rally in the vital battleground state of Florida.

The event at an airport in Sanford, Florida, will be Trump's first campaign rally since he disclosed on October 2 that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Trump, who spent three days in the hospital for treatment, said on Sunday he was fully recovered and no longer infectious, but did not say directly whether he had tested negative for the virus.