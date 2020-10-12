COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA out of the top 10 list of most Covid-19 cases in the world
October 12 2020 - 10:50
Indonesia reports 3,267 new coronavirus infections, 91 deaths
Indonesia reported 3,267 new coronavirus infections on Monday, the smallest daily rise since Sept. 14, and 91 new deaths, data from the country’s coronavirus taskforce showed.
The new infections brought the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 336,716, while the death tally rose to 11,935.
-REUTERS
October 12 2020 - 09:50
Russia reports 13,592 new coronavirus cases, 125 deaths
Russia reported 13,592 new coronavirus cases on Monday, almost the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, pushing the national tally to 1,312,310.
Officials also said 125 people had died in the previous 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 22,722.
Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth highest number of infections in the world since the start of the pandemic.
-REUTERS
October 12 2020 - 09:32
Novel coronavirus can last 28 days on glass, currency, Australian study finds
The virus that causes Covid-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said on Monday, highlighting the need for cleaning and handwashing to combat the virus.
Findings from the study done by Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, appear to show that in a very controlled environment the virus remained infectious for longer than other studies have found.
October 12 2020 - 09:20
French PM does not rule out local lockdown due to COVID-19 spike
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday he did not rule out local lockdowns in France due to a resurgence of new coronavirus infections."
Nothing must be excluded," Castex told franceinfo radio after he was asked about potential local lockdowns.
Castex also said the country was facing a "strong" second wave of new COVID-19 infections.
-REUTERS
October 12 2020 - 09:18
'I can't get it and I can't give it': Donald Trump claims he is now immune from Covid-19
President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with Covid-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail on Monday, beginning a three-week sprint to the November 3 election with a rally in the vital battleground state of Florida.
The event at an airport in Sanford, Florida, will be Trump's first campaign rally since he disclosed on October 2 that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Trump, who spent three days in the hospital for treatment, said on Sunday he was fully recovered and no longer infectious, but did not say directly whether he had tested negative for the virus.
October 12 2020 - 08:55
Halala! SA out of the top 10 list of most Covid-19 cases in the world
SA has dropped to the 11th position on Worldometers' list of countries with the most Covid-19 infections.
Worldometers is a data source that tracks real-time statistics on several topics, including Covid-19. The numbers vary daily as updates stream in.
To date, SA has 692,471 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 17,780 deaths.
October 12 2020 - 07:30
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 37.35 million, death toll at 1,073,862
More than 37.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,073,862 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS