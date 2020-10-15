South Africa

Man donates seaside holiday to deserving family of four

15 October 2020 - 11:53
The family of four has been given a holiday in KZN and will only have to pay for their own food.
The family of four has been given a holiday in KZN and will only have to pay for their own food.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

A holiday in a beachfront apartment in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, for seven days has been gifted to family of four by a man who recalls the generosity he received during his childhood.

The family of four comprises a wife who founded and runs a small school for children with special educational needs. She does not draw a salary. The father has his own business but has not been working because of illness (not Covid). They have two children.

Graeme Codrington, a futurist and scenario planner, is sponsoring the trip. The family only have to pay for their food in the self-catering timeshare accommodation.

Codrington said he couldn’t use the holiday due to business, so he resorted to giving it away on Facebook.

“So many people around the world, but here in SA in particular, have been working so hard this year to help those less fortunate than themselves. It’s been a tough year, obviously, but one of the bright spots has been to see ordinary South Africans doing what they can to help their fellow citizens,” he said.

“I had some RCI points that were expiring, and if I didn’t use them I would lose them. I couldn’t personally make use of the holiday, as my own business requires my full attention without breaks this year in order to survive, but I thought that someone else might be able to use a break. So I asked my Facebook network to help me find someone who really deserved a treat.”

Joburg doctor will cut 60cm-long hair to help children with serious illnesses

A Johannesburg anaesthetist hopes to convert her long locks into three wigs for children who have lost their own hair and may never grow it again ...
News
1 day ago

Codrington said giving to others is something that he has always done.

“I grew up in a family that had very little money — my mother didn’t work, and my father was a school teacher who became a church pastor. We often had people helping us, and we would help other people when we could. In fact, I have always found poorer people are much more generous in sharing what they have than the rich,” he said.

“We started a foundation through my company about 10 years ago, and have been able to help many organisations, from a township football club to a primary school in Alex, where we built a library and provided computers for the teachers, among other things.”

Codrington said he is also hosting a whisky tasting live stream this Friday.

“I am promoting a small whisky business that has been affected by the pandemic, called WhiskyBrother, and we are asking people who come along to the free online whisky course to donate money to an upcoming musician who needs support during these tough times ... I have also assisted other musicians and artists during lockdown,” he said.

“Personally, I believe in helping other people as much as possible, and using the privileges I have to make life better for those who are less fortunate than I am.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Forward thinking: Man U’s Marcus Rashford makes a pitch to end child hunger

The MBE recipient says football is second nature, but he’s found a new mission as a campaigner
Sport
15 hours ago

Being a car guard requires tough skin

A Roodepoort parking attendant tells us about his best and worst days on the job
Lifestyle
1 month ago

South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant

Sphamandla "Wiseman" Ndabezitha was hurt and shocked when a customer humiliated and tricked him into putting the wrong amount of petrol into his car ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  2. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  3. High-flying wife of army general arrested in R100m tender fraud South Africa
  4. Eskom officials pocketed millions of rand in kickbacks: SIU South Africa
  5. One of our editors fell victim to a banking app scam — here’s how you can avoid ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X