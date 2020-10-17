Martha Marais dies 17 months after degrading ordeal of being tied to hospital bench

Martha Marais dies a year after degrading ordeal of being tied to hospital bench

Martha Marais, the pensioner who made headlines after being filmed tied to a bench at Mamelodi Hospital, has died.

Marais died at the Eersterust Association and Community Health Centre (Each) in Eersterust, Pretoria, on Friday.

Family spokesperson Virginia Keppler said that Marais died a “few hours after visiting her children and celebrating her son Vernon's birthday”.