South Africa

Assault case involving former Bafana goalie Brilliant Khuzwayo and MUT student postponed

19 October 2020 - 14:48 By Lwandile Bhengu
Retired soccer star Brilliant Khuzwayo leaves the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday. Behind him are MUT students.
Retired soccer star Brilliant Khuzwayo leaves the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday. Behind him are MUT students.
Image: Khaya Ngwenya

The assault cases involving former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo and a Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student have been postponed for mediation.

Khuzwayo and Mantenetgo Mbasa, a MUT student, opened charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges against each other after they allegedly got into an altercation at the university on Saturday.

They appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday.

Reading out their charge sheets, magistrate Asheena Bachram said Khuzwayo was charged with allegedly stabbing Mbasa with a knife on the arm, while Mbasa was charged with allegedly stabbing Khuzwayo with a bottle on the hand.

It is understood that Khuzwayo was at the university as a guest speaker for a sports programme.

However, students who came to support Mbasa in court claimed that Khuzwayo was not granted proper access to enter campus.

The university did not respond to queries.

The matter was postponed to October 27 for alternative dispute resolution.

Khuzwayo told journalists outside court that he was glad the matter was before court.

“I am glad this matter will be heard before court because most of the time people in the limelight get accused and offended so many times,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo faces assault charge after Durban stabbing

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo will be in court on Monday on assault charges after he was involved in a ...
News
1 day ago

Soccer star gets R2,000 bail after 'assault at home' on woman

Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was on Monday released on R2,000 bail after allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago

Orlando Pirates begin immediate investigation into Thembinkosi Lorch's conduct

Orlando Pirates have begun an immediate investigation into the conduct of midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch after it was revealed that he is facing ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  4. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News
  5. Court clips Shauwn Mkhize's financial wings over Sars debt South Africa

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief
X