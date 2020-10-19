Covid-19 halts Cape Town's annual festive lights event

Cape Town's iconic festive lights switch-on event has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The city announced the decision on Sunday, saying because of the pandemic and the extension of the national disaster management act and restrictions on the number of people allowed at public gatherings, it was important to pause the event for the safety of all those who would be involved in the concert.

The free open-air concert draws a crowd of about 100,000 people annually and sets the tone for the city's festive season.

“It was important for the city to take into consideration the need for austerity, given the adverse impact the pandemic and subsequent lockdown has had on the economy,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

Smith said the city understands the disappointment that could arise from the decision, but there was a silver lining.

“The lights switch-on is the city’s signature event which has helped usher in the joyous season for five decades while also providing entertainment for locals and tourists,” he said.