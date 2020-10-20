South Africa

Just over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA in past 24 hours

20 October 2020 - 22:22 By TimesLIVE
SA's health ministry confirmed 1,050 we cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
SA's health ministry confirmed 1,050 we cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

There were 1,050 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry said on Tuesday that this meant there were now 706,304 confirmed cases across the country.

There were also an additional 164 Covid-19 related deaths recorded since the release of the statistics on Monday night, taking the national death toll to 18,656.

The ministry said there were now 639,568 recorded recoveries from the illness, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,581,346 tests to date, with 15,366 in the past 24-hour period.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

SA the 12th leading nation with Covid-19 deaths

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that 1,662 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed since the last report.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 halts Cape Town's annual festive lights event

Cape Town's iconic festive lights switch-on event has been cancelled due to Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

SA records nearly 1,500 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

SA recorded 1,461 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry confirmed on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  3. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  4. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  5. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X