Hawks nab director of company over R4.8m fraud in OR Tambo Municipality

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday morning after her company allegedly defrauded the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape out of R4.8m, the Hawks said.

The woman, who is the sole director, is expected to appear in the specialised commercial crimes court sitting at Mthatha regional court on Thursday.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the arrest follows three months of “intensive prosecution led investigation” into Covid-19 awareness services.

The company claims to have done door-to-door visits in Port St Johns, in King Sabata Dalindyebo and in Mhlontlo local municipalities.