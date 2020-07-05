Probe called into R4.8m Covid info campaign

Another resident, Tulani Fanteni, didn’t know what the Sunday Times was talking about when asked about the visits. In Port St Johns, Nokuhula Olga Jikindaba didn’t know anything about Covid awareness visits either.

The phone of the owner of the Phathilizwi Training Institution, Phumza Gambule, was answered yesterday by someone claiming to be her cousin, who said Gambule was not prepared to comment.

The probe comes a week after OR Tambo acting municipal manager Fezekile Mphako opened a case of fraud, theft and corruption against municipal manager Owen Hlazo.

The complaint was filed at the Mthatha police station last Monday after a report listing financial misconduct and irregularities totalling more than R168m was presented to the council the previous week.

Nkompela said Hlazo had been suspended as a precaution and this was an interim measure “because as the accounting officer,the council could not mandate the municipal manager to open a criminal case against himself, hence we opted to place him on precautionary suspension and elect an acting municipal manager for him to open the criminal case”.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni confirmed the case had been opened. Yesterday, Hlazo told the Sunday Times that his suspension was due to his refusal to authorise payment for Phathilizwi.

Among the leaked documents is a copy of a letter to the speaker’s office, signed by Hlazo, in which he refuses to pay Phathilizwi until he has more information on the project. In it he questions why the invoices were not sent to the budget office for their recommendation.

“I further observed that there are no detailed reports outlining what has been executed. Please note the service provider must submit a detailed report on the work done and the manner in which this has been executed, in line with Covid-19 regulations,” the letter reads.

Hlazo told the Sunday Times: “I asked the speaker’s office to provide me with a methodology used to conduct the awareness programme ... But until my suspension I hadn’t received that report.”

He declined to comment further on his suspension, saying he is dealing with it legally. OR Tambo mayor Thokozile Sokhanyile could not be reached for comment.