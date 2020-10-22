South Africa

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri earns over R500,000 a month

22 October 2020 - 13:34
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri stated in an affidavit that he earned about R566,000 a month.
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri stated in an affidavit that he earned about R566,000 a month.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri earns more than R500,000 a month.

This was revealed during a bail application by Bushiri, his wife Mary and Landiwe Ntlokwana at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The trio are facing charges of theft, money laundering and fraud.

Bushiri handed himself over to the police on Tuesday, while his wife was arrested earlier that day. They were arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering involving R102m.

Advocate Anneline van den Heever, a lawyer representing the three, read out each of the accused’s affidavits during their bail application.

In his affidavit, Bushiri said he earned about R566,000 a month. His wife revealed that she earned R221,000 a month from “entities”.

Ntlokwana, a financial consultant and member of Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), said she lived with her pensioner mother who, together with her siblings, depended on her.

Her husband is an asset manager in Cape Town and she travels between Soweto and Cape Town, the court heard.

Ntlokwana also informed the court that between 2017 and 2018 she fell into depression and spent voluntary time at ECG.

In his affidavit, Bushiri said he did not understand the charges brought against him as it was unclear what his involvement in the case was.

All three will return to the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday for further argument in the bail application.

TimesLIVE

Four former officials at the Gauteng department of health made their first appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court. Their case relates to allegations contained in a SIU report from 2018 which shows alleged financial misconduct and corruption that cost the department more than R1.2bn between 2006 and 2010.

READ MORE

Pastor Mboro on Bushiri couple's arrest: 'I've been praying for justice'

“I've been praying for justice. There has never been a war between prophet Bushiri and myself. I was standing up against corruption, fraud and money ...
News
1 day ago

Bushiri and wife to spend two nights in jail as bail application postponed to Friday

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary will spend two more nights in police cells.
News
22 hours ago

Bushiri, wife, second couple held for alleged money laundering

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri handed himself over to the Hawks on Tuesday, while his wife Mary was arrested. Another pastor and his wife ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Dear SA challenges decision to extend national state of disaster South Africa
  3. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  4. 'Some hysterical voices you simply must ignore': Thuli Madonsela South Africa
  5. Port Elizabeth woman, 64, dies after pit bull attack South Africa

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
X